Hotline

Buy on the rumor, sell on the news. The post-election rally has been driven by investors buying on rumors—rumors about better trade deals, lower taxes, the return of jobs lost to foreign countries and the like. Since Election Day, the Dow index has gained 8.6%, while the S&P 500 is up 6.6%. And small stocks have soared on the expectation that companies that rely less on exports will benefit when the trade barriers go up. That's the rumor. Now, where's the news? And will the news bring a sell-off? I think it's highly likely. It won't be permanent, of course (since, ultimately, stocks move on earnings and interest rates), but don't expect the first 100 days of Donald Trump's administration to be bullish for Wall Street. Read More »