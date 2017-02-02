Fed Stands Still
Earnings and interest rates drive stock prices. If rates rise too high and start competing with stocks for investors' money...well, then we have an issue. That is not the case right now. The Fed stood pat. Remember when I mentioned that it seemed as though everyone had forgotten about the Fed, given how little chatter there was in the media? Well, the lack of a strong statement about the economy and a 'holding pattern' on interest rates means that the media and the markets had it right. Read More »
Rumor Rally
Wall Street traders recommend that you buy the rumor and sell the news. In other words, you invest on expectations, but if those expectations aren't met, well, hit the sell button. And this post-election rally has been marked mainly by the rumors of what the new administration will do vis-á-vis the economy. Sure, some executive actions have been signed, but there's no Cabinet, Congress hasn't done anything (no surprise there), and we need a lot more evidence that the economy and markets will benefit from policies which haven't yet been delineated. Read More »
Hot Hands 2017
My Hot Hands strategy is a mechanical, momentum-based strategy that relies on the idea that hot hands stay hot and that what's worked over the past 12 months should work over the next 12. The numbers are in, and I have just announced the calendar-year Hot Hands pick for the upcoming year. Read More »
Most Recent Forum Threads
View More »
|26
|Reply
Re: MORE PROBLEMS WITH UPGRADING (HELLO DW!!!!!)
JerseyK (02-03-2017) wrote: We have a 403b, 2 Roths, a small taxable account and a brokerage account We don't use the brokerage account at all (no need for it). We haven't upgraded the Roths or the small taxable account but the notifications went away a few months ago. Perhaps V will make us in the... Read More »
|6
|Reply
Re: No TurboTax discount?
JerseyK (02-03-2017) wrote: if you use American Express on line you can get discount for Turbo Tax or HR Block offer added to your card Turbo Tax offer is $10 - $20 off HR Block $10 off Read More »
|2
|Reply
Re: upgrade version
Fruit Grower (02-03-2017) wrote: You'll see the detailed transactions after the credits and debits clear in the settlement fund usually two days later. I had the same concern when I transferred over. Read More »
-
Account FAQ
-
Questions for Dan
-
Special Reports
Order your copy of the 2017 Independent Guide to the Vanguard Funds today
"America's leading expert on investing in Vanguard funds"
Daniel P. Wiener is editor of The Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors, a monthly newsletter that keeps abreast of recent developments at Vanguard, and the annual FFSA Independent Guide to the Vanguard Funds. Through his newsletter and guide book, Dan helps tens of thousands of Vanguard investors choose wisely among more than 100 Vanguard mutual funds. The Adviser is a five-time winner of the Newsletter Publishers Foundation's Editorial Excellence Award. View More »
Vanguard Funds Correlation
Model Portfolio Performance
|Models
|January
|YTD
|Growth
|2.7%
|2.7%
|Conservative Growth
|2.4%
|2.4%
|Income
|1.9%
|1.9%
|Growth Index
|2.2%
|2.2%
|The average
Vanguard investor
|1.7%
|1.7%