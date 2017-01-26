Rumor Rally
The 'Rumor Rally' carries on. Why do I call it the 'Rumor Rally' and not the 'Trump Rally'? Well, as Jeff alluded to last week, this post-election rally has been marked mainly by the rumor of what the new administration would do. So far that's still the case. Some executive actions have been signed, yes, but there's no Cabinet, the Congress hasn't done anything and I think there's more to be known before we can be assured that the economy and markets will benefit from the policies of the administration. Read More »
Tune Out the Noise
If you are going to make one financial resolution this New Year, make it this: Ignore the pundits and talking heads. 2016 gave us plenty of excuses not to be invested: Faltering prices in January, slowing growth in China, negative interest rates, the U.K.'s Brexit vote and Donald Trump's surprise win–to name a few. The Dow hit no fewer than 26 new highs in 2016–each one an opportunity to "sell at the top." Yet investors who got caught up in the headlines and sold out missed the sizable gains the U.S. markets finished out 2016 with. Read More »
Hot Hands 2017
My Hot Hands strategy is a mechanical, momentum-based strategy that relies on the idea that hot hands stay hot and that what's worked over the past 12 months should work over the next 12. The numbers are in, and I have just announced the calendar-year Hot Hands pick for the upcoming year. Read More »
Most Recent Forum Threads
View More »
|1
|Reply
Possible Error on VFSUX NAV Price on January 2017 Dividend Reinvestment Postings
KevinLangan (02-01-2017) wrote: I own VFSUX (Vanguard Short Term Investment Grade ADMIRAL Shares) in two separate taxable accounts. When I checked my accounts online this morning to confirm my January dividends that I have reinvested, the share price listed for the reinvestments was $10.63. The correct share price for 1/31/17 was... Read More »
|2
|Reply
Re: The Dangerous Side of ETFs
randyp (02-01-2017) wrote: I think that selling mutual funds at Vanguard brokerage get your cash faster than an ETF sale or stock sale. On an ETF sale you have a settlement wait time which is like 3 days before you can use your cash. A mutual fund sale has your cash like next... Read More »
|15
|Reply
Re: Keep stable value or put in bonds?
kp1126 (02-01-2017) wrote: tomcat50 I asked my tax girl about the NUA and she said because I bought my stock at market value and it is not highly appreciated, this is not worthwhile. I have read and read about NUA and I still don't understand it. I have made the money now, but what... Read More »
-
Account FAQ
-
Questions for Dan
-
Special Reports
Order your copy of the 2017 Independent Guide to the Vanguard Funds today
"America's leading expert on investing in Vanguard funds"
Daniel P. Wiener is editor of The Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors, a monthly newsletter that keeps abreast of recent developments at Vanguard, and the annual FFSA Independent Guide to the Vanguard Funds. Through his newsletter and guide book, Dan helps tens of thousands of Vanguard investors choose wisely among more than 100 Vanguard mutual funds. The Adviser is a five-time winner of the Newsletter Publishers Foundation's Editorial Excellence Award. View More »
Vanguard Funds Correlation
Model Portfolio Performance
|Models
|December
|2016
|Growth
|1.5%
|9.6%
|Conservative Growth
|1.4%
|9.6%
|Income
|1.0%
|6.4%
|Growth Index
|1.6%
|12.0%
|The average
Vanguard investor
|1.4%
|7.6%