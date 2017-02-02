Fed Stands Still
Earnings and interest rates drive stock prices. If rates rise too high and start competing with stocks for investors' money...well, then we have an issue. That is not the case right now. The Fed stood pat. Remember when I mentioned that it seemed as though everyone had forgotten about the Fed, given how little chatter there was in the media? Well, the lack of a strong statement about the economy and a 'holding pattern' on interest rates means that the media and the markets had it right. Read More »
Rumor Rally
Wall Street traders recommend that you buy the rumor and sell the news. In other words, you invest on expectations, but if those expectations aren't met, well, hit the sell button. And this post-election rally has been marked mainly by the rumors of what the new administration will do vis-á-vis the economy. Sure, some executive actions have been signed, but there's no Cabinet, Congress hasn't done anything (no surprise there), and we need a lot more evidence that the economy and markets will benefit from policies which haven't yet been delineated. Read More »
Hot Hands 2017
My Hot Hands strategy is a mechanical, momentum-based strategy that relies on the idea that hot hands stay hot and that what's worked over the past 12 months should work over the next 12. The numbers are in, and I have just announced the calendar-year Hot Hands pick for the upcoming year. Read More »
Vanguard Funds Correlation
Model Portfolio Performance
|Models
|January
|YTD
|Growth
|2.7%
|2.7%
|Conservative Growth
|2.4%
|2.4%
|Income
|1.9%
|1.9%
|Growth Index
|2.2%
|2.2%
|The average
Vanguard investor
|1.7%
|1.7%