Health Care On the Hot Seat
Well, it was another quiet week on the economic front. In terms of data, the highlight was soaring optimism among small businesses. Business owners are the most optimistic they've been since December 2004! This report perfectly captures the sentiment that a Trump administration will be pro-business–cutting corporate taxes and slashing regulations. Whether those planned policies become reality has yet to be seen, but people are, well, optimistic. Read More »
Tune Out the Noise
If you are going to make one financial resolution this New Year, make it this: Ignore the pundits and talking heads. 2016 gave us plenty of excuses not to be invested: Faltering prices in January, slowing growth in China, negative interest rates, the U.K.'s Brexit vote and Donald Trump's surprise win–to name a few. The Dow hit no fewer than 26 new highs in 2016–each one an opportunity to "sell at the top." Yet investors who got caught up in the headlines and sold out missed the sizable gains the U.S. markets finished out 2016 with. Read More »
Hot Hands 2017
My Hot Hands strategy is a mechanical, momentum-based strategy that relies on the idea that hot hands stay hot and that what's worked over the past 12 months should work over the next 12. The numbers are in, and I have just announced the calendar-year Hot Hands pick for the upcoming year. Read More »
Most Recent Forum Threads
View More »
|19
|Reply
Re: Humor for Your Day
butwait (01-16-2017) wrote: A drone picture outside nero's place Read More »
|16
|Reply
Re: Sell Healthcare NOW!
StevenFromTexas (01-15-2017) wrote: hap1MT@gmail.com Wrote: ------------------------------------------------------- > . . . the pharma companies have > not done a good job of telling the public that > their tiered pricing reflects volume related > discounts. Federal law should require the CASH price to be the lowest price available for any drug, doctor, or hospital charge. Federal law should require... Read More »
|1
|Reply
Why DonÂ’t More Women Run Mutual Funds?
butwait (01-15-2017) wrote: A Trillion-Dollar Question: Why DonÂ’t More Women Run Mutual Funds? By: M.P. Dunleavey, Jan. 13, 2017 If you stop to consider who runs the thousands of mutual funds in America, you might conjure up an image of offices full of men. Then your brain might auto-correct to include some fund managers... Read More »
-
Account FAQ
-
Questions for Dan
-
Special Reports
Order your copy of the 2017 Independent Guide to the Vanguard Funds today
"America's leading expert on investing in Vanguard funds"
Daniel P. Wiener is editor of The Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors, a monthly newsletter that keeps abreast of recent developments at Vanguard, and the annual FFSA Independent Guide to the Vanguard Funds. Through his newsletter and guide book, Dan helps tens of thousands of Vanguard investors choose wisely among more than 100 Vanguard mutual funds. The Adviser is a five-time winner of the Newsletter Publishers Foundation's Editorial Excellence Award. View More »
Vanguard Funds Correlation
Model Portfolio Performance
|Models
|December
|2016
|Growth
|1.5%
|9.6%
|Conservative Growth
|1.4%
|9.6%
|Income
|1.0%
|6.4%
|Growth Index
|1.6%
|12.0%
|The average
Vanguard investor
|1.4%
|7.6%