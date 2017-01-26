Rumor Rally
The 'Rumor Rally' carries on. Why do I call it the 'Rumor Rally' and not the 'Trump Rally'? Well, as Jeff alluded to last week, this post-election rally has been marked mainly by the rumor of what the new administration would do. So far that's still the case. Some executive actions have been signed, yes, but there's no Cabinet, the Congress hasn't done anything and I think there's more to be known before we can be assured that the economy and markets will benefit from the policies of the administration. Read More »
Tune Out the Noise
If you are going to make one financial resolution this New Year, make it this: Ignore the pundits and talking heads. 2016 gave us plenty of excuses not to be invested: Faltering prices in January, slowing growth in China, negative interest rates, the U.K.'s Brexit vote and Donald Trump's surprise win–to name a few. The Dow hit no fewer than 26 new highs in 2016–each one an opportunity to "sell at the top." Yet investors who got caught up in the headlines and sold out missed the sizable gains the U.S. markets finished out 2016 with. Read More »
Hot Hands 2017
My Hot Hands strategy is a mechanical, momentum-based strategy that relies on the idea that hot hands stay hot and that what's worked over the past 12 months should work over the next 12. The numbers are in, and I have just announced the calendar-year Hot Hands pick for the upcoming year. Read More »
griffim (01-29-2017) wrote: If taxes, tariffs and/or fees are increased that can pay for any debt you worry about Griffim
griffim (01-29-2017) wrote: Agreed. Griffim
jsarnow (01-29-2017) wrote: I believe that most people are not entitled to a Rolls Royce. But I further believe that healthcare is an area that all should have access to. Modern countries in Europe provide it at far less cost per person. We can do it too, and better. The Affordable Health Care...
Vanguard Funds Correlation
Model Portfolio Performance
|Models
|December
|2016
|Growth
|1.5%
|9.6%
|Conservative Growth
|1.4%
|9.6%
|Income
|1.0%
|6.4%
|Growth Index
|1.6%
|12.0%
|The average
Vanguard investor
|1.4%
|7.6%