Hot Hands 2017
My Hot Hands strategy is a mechanical, momentum-based strategy that relies on the idea that hot hands stay hot and that what's worked over the past 12 months should work over the next 12. The numbers are in, and I have just announced the calendar-year Hot Hands pick for the upcoming year. Read More »
Expectations for a Healthy New Year
I want to take a quick look back at 2016 today (and will have much more for you in the January newsletter) and also give you my thoughts about the 2017 Hot Hands fund. But before that, I came across an odd piece of data this week. The Conference Board's consumer confidence reading for December jumped to a level that we haven't seen since August 2001. Nothing odd in that. But pundits were exclaiming about confidence having reached a 15-year high, about matching its August 2001 levels. Read More »
Trump Triumph Turns Tables
The consensus in the 2016 presidential election was that Clinton would win, and if Trump somehow beat her, the markets would tumble. Wrong on both counts. I often say market timing is impossible because you have to be right twice—knowing both when to sell and when to buy—but there is another wrinkle to consider: Even if you predict an event's outcome correctly (like who will win an election), you also have to know how markets will react. I'm not about to abandon my simple principles of staying diversified and focusing on the long term, which I follow by partnering with the best managers at rock-bottom prices and spending time in the markets—they have served us well over the past quarter century. Read More »
Most Recent Forum Threads
View More »
|4
|Reply
Re: OT: Happy New Year!
rick55 (12-31-2016) wrote: Happy New Year!! Read More »
|11
|Reply
Re: Moving TSP Investments to Vanguard
hugglerr@hotmail.com (12-31-2016) wrote: Thank you for the insight to keep some funds in my TSP so that I can still use it. Ron Read More »
|4
|Reply
Re: OT: Happy New Year!
StevenFromTexas (12-31-2016) wrote: Party pooper here . . . I'll be asleep at midnight tonight. No New Year's resolutions either. Read More »
-
Account FAQ
-
Questions for Dan
-
Special Reports
Order your copy of the 2017 Independent Guide to the Vanguard Funds today
"America's leading expert on investing in Vanguard funds"
Daniel P. Wiener is editor of The Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors, a monthly newsletter that keeps abreast of recent developments at Vanguard, and the annual FFSA Independent Guide to the Vanguard Funds. Through his newsletter and guide book, Dan helps tens of thousands of Vanguard investors choose wisely among more than 100 Vanguard mutual funds. The Adviser is a five-time winner of the Newsletter Publishers Foundation's Editorial Excellence Award. View More »
Vanguard Funds Correlation
Model Portfolio Performance
|Models
|November
|YTD
|Growth
|4.2%
|8.0%
|Conservative Growth
|3.9%
|8.1%
|Income
|1.2%
|5.4%
|Growth Index
|4.0%
|10.3%
|The average
Vanguard investor
|1.3%
|6.1%