New Year, Same Computer Bugs
The economy posted some pretty nice growth in the third quarter, according to the updated estimates from the BEA. GDP apparently rose at a 3.2% rate, better than the first estimate of 2.9%, and if it holds into the final report, it will make Q3 the best quarter in two years. Profit growth was also strong, even after taxes, with a 7.6% gain in the quarter and the first year-over-year profit gain since the first quarter of 2015. Read More »
Tune Out the Noise
If you are going to make one financial resolution this New Year, make it this: Ignore the pundits and talking heads. 2016 gave us plenty of excuses not to be invested: Faltering prices in January, slowing growth in China, negative interest rates, the U.K.'s Brexit vote and Donald Trump's surprise win–to name a few. The Dow hit no fewer than 26 new highs in 2016–each one an opportunity to "sell at the top." Yet investors who got caught up in the headlines and sold out missed the sizable gains the U.S. markets finished out 2016 with. Read More »
Hot Hands 2017
My Hot Hands strategy is a mechanical, momentum-based strategy that relies on the idea that hot hands stay hot and that what's worked over the past 12 months should work over the next 12. The numbers are in, and I have just announced the calendar-year Hot Hands pick for the upcoming year. Read More »
Re: Index 500 Vs. Dividend Growth
randyp (01-09-2017) wrote: I think I'm glad I'm in this fund I think Model Portfolios recommend it as a conservative fund. What I want to do this year is sell some of it and put it into higher growth funds. Unlike the name it has I wasn't seeing that much growth and I... Read More »
Re: Inflation In The Future ? : Yes or No.
T4Texas (01-09-2017) wrote: teresi wrote: It would be smart of the government to roll over our Treasuries from an average of 5-6 year duration closer to 30-year (if we don't outright pay it off). That would be equivalent to 30-year fixed loans at today's outrageously low interest ratesÂ—a huge missed opportunity once interest... Read More »
VanguardÂ’s $305 Billion Take From Investors In 2016 Sets Record: Text & Video Presentation
Mona (01-09-2017) wrote: Posted on MFO by Ted. Vanguard Group, the worldÂ’s largest mutual fund manager, said it attracted a record $305 billion last year -- an annual total that some firms need decades to reach. Mona Read More »
Vanguard Funds Correlation
Model Portfolio Performance
|December
|2016
|Growth
|1.5%
|9.6%
|Conservative Growth
|1.4%
|9.6%
|Income
|1.0%
|6.4%
|Growth Index
|1.6%
|12.0%
|The average
Vanguard investor
|1.4%
|7.6%