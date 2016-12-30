Issue

The consensus in the 2016 presidential election was that Clinton would win, and if Trump somehow beat her, the markets would tumble. Wrong on both counts. I often say market timing is impossible because you have to be right twice—knowing both when to sell and when to buy—but there is another wrinkle to consider: Even if you predict an event's outcome correctly (like who will win an election), you also have to know how markets will react. I'm not about to abandon my simple principles of staying diversified and focusing on the long term, which I follow by partnering with the best managers at rock-bottom prices and spending time in the markets—they have served us well over the past quarter century. Read More »